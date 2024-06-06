Rex Heuermann, the accused Gilgo Beach serial killer, returned to court Thursday where he was charged with the murders of two more women, bringing the alleged victim tally in the case to six.

The two new alleged victims were identified as Jessica Taylor and Sandra Costilla.

Taylor’s mother and cousin were at a news conference.

“When I think of her, I see her smile first, big and bright, lighting up her face,” Jasmine Robinson, Taylor’s cousin, said at a press conference.

Taylor went missing in 2003. Costilla was killed 30 years ago, in 1993, well before any of the other alleged victims went missing. The four other women Heuermann has been charged with killing—Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Costello and Maureen Brainard-Barnes— worked as escorts who advertised on Craigslist and were last seen between July 2007 and September 2010, officials have said. Authorities are now investigating whether Heuermann is behind a number of other unsolved murders.

Investigators said they obtained more than 350 electronic devices, including computers and cell phones from Heuermann’s home and business. They say they found a collection of violent bondage and torture pornography. Authorities also say Heuermann kept a record outlining the details of planned murders.

“The task force believes that this is a planning document and that was utilized by Heuermann to methodically blueprint and plan out his kills with excruciating detail,” Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said at the press conference.

Investigators say Heuermann laid out how to “avoid apprehension, and to avoid leaving behind DNA evidence.”

“I think it’s clear that the intention right from the very beginning was to hunt and kill these victims,” Tierney tells Inside Edition.

The district attorney's office also said that Heuerman owned a copy of “The Cases That Haunt Us," a book about serial killers.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.