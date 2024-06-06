Search Is on for Isabel Gallego, Missing California Teen Who Cops Say May Be Victim of Human Trafficking

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:32 AM PDT, June 6, 2024

Isabel Gallego had spoken about wanting to become a social worker to help at-risk children, her distraught father said. "She had plans for the future," he said. Now, police believe she may have become a victim of human trafficking.

Police in California say that a 17-year-old missing since April is believed to be the victim of human trafficking.

Isabel Gallego was last seen on April 19 with a man Sacramento Police have identified as 25-year-old Kyree Jackson. 

Detectives said they learned that after leaving Sacramento, Gallego spent several days in Portland, Oregon, before finally arriving in Seattle, Washington, allegedly with Jackson.

Gallego has brown eyes, facial piercings and green hair, but cops say she may have changed her appearance.

She stands at 5 feet, 4 inches and weighs about 105 pounds.

Jackson, is approximately 5 feet, 7 inches and weighs approximately 165 pounds. Jackson has two outstanding felony warrants and could potentially be armed, police said.

Gallego’s parents told CBS News that their daughter left without taking any personal belongings and has not contacted them in over two months.

"It's been excruciating, absolutely horrible," Isabel's mother, Julie Gallego, told CBS News.

"It seemed really out of character for her," her father, Richard, added. "Recently, she was talking about her future career as a social worker to help at-risk kids. She had plans for the future."

Anyone who sees either Isabel Gallego or Kyree Jackson is urged to use caution and to contact the local law enforcement, police said. Cops also urged anyone with any information regarding Gallego to please contact the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471.

