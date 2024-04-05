Former police officer Drew Peterson is serving 38 years in prison for killing his third wife. Peterson’s fourth wife, Stacy Peterson, has been missing since 2007. The former officer claims she ran away, but her sister says she thinks she has found her remains.

Cassandra Cales says she has found remains she believes belong to her sister, Stacy, at the bottom of a canal in Illinois.

“I’m 99.9% sure it’s my sister,” Cales tells Inside Edition.

Peterson, a former Chicago-area police officer, is the prime suspect in Stacy’s disappearance.

Cales says images, first seen on NewsNation, show skeletal remains consisting of a skull, lower jaw, and spine 25-feet below the surface. Cales says she found what she believes is her sister’s remains using remote-operated sonar equipment, but she says authorities are dismissing her discovery.

“I contacted state police, the state’s attorney and they didn’t do anything. I called the FBI and it took the FBI three months to come out,” Cales says.

She says authorities told her they didn’t find anything.

Cales is trying to raise enough money to recover the remains for DNA testing to see if they belong to Stacy.

“If not, it’s somebody else’s loved one that needs to be brought home,” Cales said.

Illinois State Police say they are still investigating Stacy’s disappearance and that they “follow up on all credible and viable leads.”

The search for Stacy captured the nation when she went missing 17 years ago. The search led to a new investigation into the 2004 death of Peterson’s ex-wife Kathleen. He was subsequently convicted for her murder.

Peterson is currently trying to get his murder conviction overturned.