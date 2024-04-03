A Florida woman managed to escape her alleged kidnapper after more than two months in captivity.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says that deputies at a local gas station encountered the woman on April 1 as she fled from a car saying she needed help.

The woman then told deputies she had been in captivity since January 2024, which is when she allegedly first met 48-year-old Walter Medina while panhandling.

"Initially providing the victim with food and narcotics, Medina's actions turned violent as he subjected her to months of relentless physical abuse and captivity," the HCSO said in a statement.

Deputies noted that the woman had severe injuries including broken ribs, deep puncture wounds, and excessive bruising.

The victim alleged that Medina would often beat her with a baseball bat or a flathead screwdriver, and threaten to kill her.

"This suspect's reign of violent terror is now over," said HCSO Sheriff Chad Chronister. “I am endlessly grateful for our law enforcement partners who put their lives on the line in service and protection of our community while apprehending this suspect. This joint effort exemplifies the strength of our community's law enforcement network and our shared commitment to keeping our streets safe.”

Deputies then began to try and locate Medina.

He was taken into custody on Tuesday after a high-speed chase that involved three law enforcement agencies — Polk County Sheriff's Office, the Lakeland Police Department and the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The FHP said that speeds reached over 100 mph during the chase and that the multiple precision immobilization techniques (PIT) maneuvers performed failed to stop Medina's vehicle.

Medina eventually crashed into a raised median, which disabled his vehicle, said FHP.

The suspect again tried to resist and attempted to flee the scene but was taken down by a K-9, according to FHP.

He is now facing a number of charges including:

Aggravated Battery Great Bodily Harm and Deadly Weapon

Armed Kidnapping Harm or Terrorizing

Kidnapping Armed False Imprisonment

Attempted Murder in the Second Degree with Weapon

Murder Tampering with a Witness

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Reckless Driving Damage to Person or Property

Flee to Elude Law Enforcement at High Speed

Hit and Run-Leaving the Scene of a Crash Involving Damage to Property

Medina has not yet made his first court appearance and no lawyer is assigned to his case at this time.