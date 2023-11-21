It's been four months since the arrest of Rex Heurmann.

And while the suspected Gilgo Beach murderer may be behind bars in New York, he is apparently finding a way to make new friends.

Not just any new friend either: Heuermann's new buddy is none other than serial killer Keith Jesperson, better known as the "Happy Face Killer."

Jesperson is responsible for the murders of at least eight women in the 1990s, and got his nickname by sending taunting letters to police with a smiley face as they struggled to identify and locate the man behind the crimes that had many women living in terror.

As for new friends Heuermann and Jesperson, their exchanges are much more civil. And their main topic of discussion? Life behind bars.

"Do you have butter for your bread?" Heuermann asked in one of his handwritten letters to Jesperson. "How is the day-to-day food? I will admit the food at Suffolk County Correctional Facility is not much to look forward to each day."

Heuermann also bemoaned the lack of engaging activities at his place of incarceration, saying: "Also, yard is just walking in circles outside."

Jesperson say he initiated the correspondence in a video recorded by prosecutors in Florida.

He says he likes to write to newly arrested accused killers and "tell them how the system works."

Heuermann clearly seems to be a fan, signing off his letter by writing: "Thank you, Rex."

The letter was first obtained by the host of a true crime podcast, Keith Rovere.

Meanwhile, Heuermann's estranged wife is getting a makeover, as seen when she appeared in court last week for her husband's latest hearing.

The new look comes at the same time as reports that she and her children are reportedly being paid $1 million to participate in a documentary about the Gilgo Beach killings.

Heuermann is charged with three killings and remains a suspect in a fourth. He has pleaded not guilty.