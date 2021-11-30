Does this gingerbread house look familiar? "Friends" fans may recognize it as the set of Central Perk, the iconic coffee shop on the show.

The edible arrangement, which looks almost too good to eat, was displayed at a Swedish gingerbread baking competition to get people into the holiday spirit.

The competition is now in its 31st year, and this year's theme was "Together."

"Well, it's very creative, and I think that people have interpreted it (the theme) in different ways," Sara Sandell from the Museum of Architecture and Design said. "But one thing you can see it's to be together with family and friends."

"And it's a lot about to be together throughout the world as well," she added. "Togetherness, people helping each other and being a part of one world."

Related Stories