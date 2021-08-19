A girls' varsity volleyball coach at a Christian school in Virginia and podcast host of “Let's Talk Trauma," has been charged with the alleged sexual assault of a 17-year-old female player that she coached and of whom she was the caretaker, officials said.

On Monday, 21-year-old Elisabeth Rose Bredemeier of Powhatan was arrested and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child by a custodian and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the Chesterfield County Police said.

The student, who was a member of the Richmond Christian School volleyball team, had been allegedly assaulted off school grounds, WRIC News reported.

A source told the news outlet that the alleged victim's family had reported the relationship to the school and to the police.

The Chesterfield County Police are still investigating.

The Richmond Christian School did not respond to Inside Edition Digital's request for comment.

In addition to coaching volleyball, Bredemeier hosted a podcast that dealt with trauma. “Let's Talk Trauma with Rose Bredemeier” is described as an open space to talk about and listen to people's traumatic experiences. It is available on Apple Podcasts.

“If you love hearing about other people's issues or can relate to having a drama-filled life, this is the show for you. Let's dig in, and Let's Talk Trauma,” reads the description.

The show has had nine episodes since it began airing in July 2020. Some of the topics include “Daddy Issues,” “15 & Pregnant,” and “Let’s Talk Drug Addiction.”

