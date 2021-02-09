Golden Retriever Named 'Lucky' Rescued From Freezing Pond After Falling Through Ice

It was a lucky day for the Golden Retriever that was rescued from a freezing pond after falling through a sheet of ice in New York over the weekend, according to fire officials. The dog, named "Lucky," was caught between the ice at Grant Park pond in Hewlett on Sunday, according to the Hewlett Fire Department.

Crew members arrived around at the pond around 9 a.m. and a responder attached to a long rope crawled onto the frozen pond and inched his way over to the shivering pup.

"Upon arrival, Hewlett chiefs reported they had a dog in the pond that had fallen through the ice," the fire department said. "Our members were deployed onto the partially frozen pond, rescued and reunited Lucky with his owners without incident."

Bystanders stood along the pond's edges and could be heard shouting "Hang on! They're coming!" according to a video obtained by Newsday.

The first responder entered the frigid waters and pushed the pooch out of the water and onto the ice.

Onlookers cheered in excitement when the dog was safe.

