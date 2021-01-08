Good Samaritan Gives His Pants to a Homeless Man in Need

A good Samaritan helped a man in need by literally giving him the pants off his legs. Daniel Richards and his wife Dominique were out for a late-night donut run in Fresno, California when they encountered a homeless man who didn’t have any pants.

That’s when Richards approached the man, and asked, “If I were to give you these pants, would you take them?”

The homeless man was shocked and said he absolutely would. Daniel didn’t hesitate, and took off his pants right in the McDonald’s parking lot and handed them over.

The man immediately put them on. The two hugged and Richards went on his way.

