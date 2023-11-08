Good Samaritans Race Against Time to Free Mom and Baby Boy From Burning Car
The driver was unable to open the door because it had been stuck in the accident, when a tractor-trailer allegedly ran a red light.
It was a race against time as a group of good Samaritans in Georgia worked to free a mother and her child from a burning car.
They were soon joined by Officer Dow Turrentine of the Rome Police Department, who got to work smashing the car's windows with his baton to let smoke escape. "My first priority is getting whoever's in the vehicle out".
The driver was unable to open the door because it had been stuck in the accident, when a tractor-trailer allegedly ran a red light.
Her 4-year-old son was also trapped in the backseat.
"The door handle was broken off and the vehicle was locked so we couldn't open the door from the outside," Turrentine tells Inside Edition.
One of those good Samaritans, electrician Chris Jones, tells Inside Edition that he could hear the young boy in the backseat "screaming" while he and others worked to free the pair.
"They were both scared to death," says Jones.
It took only a few minutes before the entire car was engulfed in flames, but by then both passengers had been rescued and taken to safety.
Mom suffered a broken leg while her son managed to avoid any major injuries.
"My first thought was I'm extremely glad the child got out," says Turrentine.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Idaho Murder Suspect Told 911 Dispatcher He 'Executed a Pedophile and His Family,' Says ProsecutorCrime
Olympic Boxer Gets Life for Drugging Pregnant Girlfriend and Tossing Her Into Lagoon While Tied to Cement BockCrime
Colorado Father Convicted of Negligent Abuse in Death of Son From Water Intoxication, Acquitted of MurderCrime
How FBI Caught a Terrorist Nearly 54 Hours After He Set off a Bomb in an SUV at the 'Crossroads of the World'INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Missouri Teacher, 27, and Young Mom Accused of Performing Oral Sex on Boy in Classroom Admits to Act: CopsCrime
'I Hate Black People': California Cop Quits After Racist Text Messages Discovered, Police Chief SaysNews
Brave Alabama Boy, 10, Shot in Face Trying to Protect Mom Killed by Boyfriend in Murder-Suicide, Say CopsCrime
Florida 4-Year-Old Calls 911 to Give Deputy a HugHuman Interest
Police Capture Alleged Kidnapper and Free Woman Who Was Held in Shed for 4 Days and Beaten With a Baseball BatCrime
Idaho Man Who Repeatedly Raped Child and Twice Impregnated Her Is Sentenced to 20 Years in Federal PrisonCrime