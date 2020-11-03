Google Engineer Dies While Kayaking in Maine Pond

A Google Engineer from New York City who was renting a cabin in Maine with friends died after their kayak flipped into a cold pond Sunday afternoon, officials said. Yohanna Milad Israel Rizk, 28, was recovered Monday afternoon from a depth of 40 feet in Bryant Pond in Woodstock, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife told New York Post.

Rizk was kayaking Sunday afternoon when his kayak suddenly overturned, the Post reports, sending him into the frigid water.

Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, said that Rizk was an inexperienced kayaker and didn’t know how to swim.

After he did not turn up, his friends altered authorities, who spent Sunday and Monday searching for him until they recovered his body 240 yards offshore. His family has been notified, the Post reported.

Google has not commented on the passing of their employee.

