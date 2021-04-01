Goose Survives Being Shot in the Head With an Arrow | Inside Edition

Goose Survives Being Shot in the Head With an Arrow

Animals
By Inside Edition Staff
Updated: 5:21 AM PDT, April 01, 2021

The goose, from Boulder, Colorado, was lucky to be alive after the arrow incident. After some TLC from the local vets, it was nursed back to health and set free.

A goose from Boulder, Colorado is lucky to be alive after a recent mishap. The animal was found with an arrow directly through its head.

Thankfully, Boulder police were able to catch the bird — after some resistance — and snip off the ends of the arrow. They then brought it to the Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, where the staff helped nurse the injured patient back to health.

"From what we can tell upon arrival, it was pretty emaciated, meaning it was really thin, and it had used some of its fat reserves," said Mysti Tatro from the rehabilitation center. "So we've been giving it a very nutritious diet for that, and of course pain medication, since it did endure a pretty severe wound, and antibiotics."

The animal didn’t stay long at the clinic, though, as it began getting rambunctious. Once healed, the staff set it free. It walked out the door to the water, swam for a bit, then spread its wings and flew away.

"This is a good lesson to teach your kids," Tatro added. "That all wildlife are great and worth saving and worth having their lives."

RELATED STORIES

Goose and Gull on the Mend After Nearly Overdosing on Pills at a California Park
Now That's a Birdie! High School Golfer Gets Dive-Bombed by Angry Goose
Man Learns His Lesson After Trash-Talking Wild Goose
Tennessee Man’s Friendship With Goose Gains Facebook Following Animals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Why Everyone Seems to Be Angry With Lil Nas X Over His New Video and Sneaker Design
1

Why Everyone Seems to Be Angry With Lil Nas X Over His New Video and Sneaker Design

Entertainment
5 Takeaways on Award-Winning Sports Writer Dave Kindred’s Decision to Cover High School Girls Basketball
2

5 Takeaways on Award-Winning Sports Writer Dave Kindred’s Decision to Cover High School Girls Basketball

Inspirational
Sexual Assault Cases Highlight Legal Loophole That Allows Violent, Mentally Ill Defendants to Walk Free
3

Sexual Assault Cases Highlight Legal Loophole That Allows Violent, Mentally Ill Defendants to Walk Free

Crime
Parents of 5 Killed Instantly in Freak Accident When Massive Redwood Tree Falls on Their Car
4

Parents of 5 Killed Instantly in Freak Accident When Massive Redwood Tree Falls on Their Car

News
This Reporter Has Come a Long Way a Year After Viral Bison Video Put Him on the Map
5

This Reporter Has Come a Long Way a Year After Viral Bison Video Put Him on the Map

Inspirational