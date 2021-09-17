The governor of Colorado has gotten married to his longtime partner and co-parent of almost 20 years.

After becoming the first openly gay man to be elected governor in the U.S, Jared Polis is now the first LGBTQ+ governor to be married while in office, according to the LGBTQ Victory Fund.

Polis and his partner of 18 years, Marlon Reis, were engaged back in December of 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when Reis himself was ill with the virus. Reis recovered after a short hospital stay and Polis only had minor symptoms, according to The Colorado Sun.

The couple exchanged their vows in a traditional Jewish ceremony where all guests were required to have a negative COVID test prior to attendance.

"The greatest lesson we have learned over the past eighteen months is that life as we know it can change in an instant. We are thankful for the health and wellbeing of our family and friends, and the opportunity to celebrate our life together as a married couple," the parents of two young kids said in a news release.

"After eighteen years, we couldn't be happier to be married at last."

