Grandmother Reunites With Her Family After a Year in Pandemic Isolation
Barb Flowden, 85, was separated from her family for more than a year. Now, they're finally back together.
For the first time since the pandemic began, an 85-year-old grandmother has reunited with her grandchildren face-to-face. Barb Flowden got to see her children and their kids, just in time for Mother's Day.
Flowden lives in an assisted living facility with her husband of 64 years, Elvin, and they weren’t allowed to have visitors due to the risks brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
“The year just disappeared. I can't express how it did feel,” Flowden said.
The last time Flowden saw her granddaughter, Amanda, was when they went wedding dress shopping in February 2020. Flowden had to miss Amanda’s scaled down wedding due to the pandemic as well. But although time has passed, Amanda said it feels like the family has “picked up where they left off,” and said it’s been “nice.”
After a year of isolation, Flowden was more than ready for the reunion.
“I feel like it's a dream,” Flowden said. “I gonna wake up and it's a dream because I never thought anything like this could happen.”
