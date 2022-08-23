Gravity Payments CEO Dan Price, Who Once Took $1M Salary Cut to Pay Workers, Resigns Amid Abuse Allegations
Price made headlines in 2015 for cutting his CEO salary in order to increase worker pay. Two women Price once dated allege Price sexually assaulted them. His ex-wife also claims he was abusive during their marriage.
In 2015, Gravity Payments CEO Dan Price made headlines when he announced he was taking a $1 million pay cut so he could pay his workers a minimum pay rate of $70,000 each.
Now Price faces sexual misconduct allegations from his ex-wife and several women he formerly dated.
Swimsuit model Kacie Margis claims Price raped her while she was asleep. She told The New York Times she was “shaking so bad and could hardly speak...he looked me dead in the eyes and said what I know happened didn’t happen.”
Margis filed a police report, but Price, who denies the allegation, has not been charged.
Another accuser, artist Shelby Hayne, told “Good Morning America” this week that Price tried to kiss her and grabbed her throat.
“At that moment, I saw his eyes and his whole expression just completely changed and it really, really terrified me,” Hayne said.
Price has pleaded not guilty to assaulting Hayne.
And Price’s ex-wife Kristie stood in front of an audience at a TED talk to say Price was a different person out of the public eye.
“He got mad at me for ignoring him and grabbed me and shook me again. He also threw me on the ground and got on top of me. He started punching me in the stomach and slapped me across the face,” Kristie said during the talk.
Price has now resigned as CEO, telling his workers his presence has become a distraction. He says all the allegations against him are false.
