Members from the environment-focused organization Greenpeace used kayaks and a dinghy to chain themselves to an oil tanker in protest of Norway’s participation in the Ukrainian war.

The activists have accused Norwegian companies of "financing Russia's warfare" in Ukraine, according to CBS News.

Greenpeace Norway head Frode Pleym said to Reuters news agency, "Oil is not only at the root of the climate crisis, but also of wars and conflicts. I am shocked that Norway operates as a free port for Russian oil, which we know finances Putin's warfare,"

The tanker, Hong Kong-registered Ust Luga, which is leased by the Russian oil company Novatek, was carrying over 105,000 tons of fuel, according to CBS.

The group attached themselves to the oil tanker as it arrived at a terminal near Toensberg, which is owned by Exxon subsidiary Esso, after leaving St. Petersburg. According to Norweigan news outlet NTB, several other activists had plans to join but were stopped by police before they could take any action.

Esso denies these claims. Anne Fougner, spokeswoman for the company, told Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet that the oil had been purchased before Russia invaded Ukraine, saying that Esso Norway "does not have other contracts for the purchase of products from Russia."

According to CBS, Esso Norway is among several European companies that have stopped buying petroleum products from Russia since President Vladimir launched his war on Ukraine.

