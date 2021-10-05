Massive Oil Spill Off the Coast of Huntington Beach Cause Beaches to Close and Endangers Wildlife | Inside Edition

Massive Oil Spill Off the Coast of Huntington Beach Cause Beaches to Close and Endangers Wildlife

By IE Staff
First Published: 9:35 AM PDT, October 5, 2021

The major mishap happened when oil began leaking from an underwater pipeline about four-and-a-half miles offshore.

About 126,000 gallons of crude oil spilled into the ocean off the coast of Huntington Beach, California. 

Officials say on October 2, oil began leaking from an underwater pipeline about four-and-a-half miles offshore.

Professional cleanup crews are out with protective booms and skimming equipment, doing their best to slow the spread of the oil to protect wildlife, beaches, and marshlands.

“We are in the midst of a potential ecological disaster,” Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr said.

Even so, the 3,000 barrels of sludge couldn’t keep some surfers away, as they were spotted catching waves in Surf City, USA.

Lifeguards are reportedly telling surfers to get out of the water. In addition, warning signs have been posted on the roads towards the beach to alert visitors that the area is closed.

