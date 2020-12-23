‘Growing Pains’ Star Kirk Cameron Organizes Mask-less Christmas Caroling Protest Amid Surge of COVID-19 Cases

Despite warnings from health officials, “Growing Pains” star Kirk Cameron held a third Christmas caroling sing-a-long outside Los Angeles to protest the state’s stay-at-home orders. It couldn't come at a worse time, as California remains one of the worst COVID-19 hotspots in the nation.

“Let’s do this all through the Christmas and New Years season,” Cameron said in front of the crowd of carolers gathered in a mall parking lot in Thousand Oaks.



Cameron promoted the event on Instagram.

“I’m so excited, so many friends, so much of our community is gathered ready to sing at the top of our voices right next to the mall,” he said. “We hope you can join us. We’re going to be celebrating our God-given liberties, our constitutionally-protected rights at this time, at Christmas, to sing Christmas songs.”

Thousand Oaks Mayor Claudia Bill-de la Peña told Inside Edition that Cameron's event was irresponsible.

“My first thought was, ‘Oh gosh, this is growing pains of a different kind,’” Bill-de la Peña said. “If you continue to go out with no masks and you stand shoulder-to-shoulder, then you’re not doing the Christian thing.”

Health experts have warned for months that singing close together is especially dangerous in potentially spreading COVID-19.



RELATED STORIES

Oregon Doctor Steven LaTulippe Calls Suspension for Advising Against Mask-Wearing at Trump Rally 'Political'

Kirk Cameron Organizes Hundreds of Maskless Christmas Carolers in Defiance of COVID-19 Restrictions

Kirk Cameron Advises Parents on How to Navigate Social Media With Their Kids