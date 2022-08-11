What was supposed to be an unforgettable girls’ trip turned into a nightmare when three best friends walked into their hotel room to find it was covered in mold.

The women shelled out a whopping $350 per night for the room in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

“We were looking forward to every bit of it. We’d never been away together,” Kelly Bruce said.

When they opened the door, there was mold everywhere — the floor, bed, walls and furniture.

“I was traumatized by what I saw,” Lashanda Terry said.

The video was posted to TikTok, where it has been viewed over 7.2 million times.

One of the reasons the friends were so shocked is that they went online to research the Sea Mist Oceanfront before booking.

When they complained, they say they weren't prepared for the front desk's response.

“I asked if she wanted to see the video and she was like ‘No, I believe you,'" Bruce said.

In a statement to Inside Edition, the resort said, “Due to a human error made by the management company, a guest was assigned to a unit that was…in the process of renovations. It was not meant to host guests. We extended our sincerest apology to the guest and provided an upgrade to a newly renovated Jacuzzi suite.”

The women shared video of their upgraded suite — no mold in sight!

The hotel also says mold is an issue at every resort located in a humid climate.

Related Stories