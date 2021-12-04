A woman and her granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room in their pajamas after giving a bad review on Hotels.com.

It happened in Helen, Georgia, a small town in the Georgia mountains, which transforms into a popular Christmas village during the holiday season.

Dr. Susan Leger says she checked into the Baymont Hotel with her 6-year-old granddaughter for what was supposed to be a three-night stay.

They were settling down for the night, when Leger says she got an email asking her to rate the hotel, which she booked through Hotels.com.

“I gave them a three out of five. And I think that’s very generous,” Leger said.

In the review, Leger said the pool wasn’t open, the toilet wasn’t flushing and the sink was dripping.

Within minutes, Leger says she got a call from the furious hotel manager.

“[He said], ‘You get out. You get out now. You don’t like the room, you get out now. I called the police,’” Leger said.

Leger says she thought it was a prank, until police showed up and banged on the door.

“He said, ‘Yes it’s the law, yes it’s ridiculous, but yes it’s within this person's rights' to kick me out,” Leger said.

Leger says she got a refund, but no apology from the hotel.

Hotels.com says it has temporarily removed the Baymont Hotel from its website, pending an investigation.

“I didn’t know that they could kick you out like that,” Leger said.

Inside Edition reached out to The Baymont Inn and Suites, which declined to comment on the incident.

