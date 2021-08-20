Tennessee Teen Kicked Off High School Cheer Squad Over TikTok Dance Video Is Invited Back to Team After Review

A 15-year-old Tennessee girl was kicked off her high school cheerleading squad after her TikTok dance videos were deemed inappropriate by school officials.

It all started when Te'shauria Akinleye said her cheer coach messaged her, “Can you please remove the video you posted? It is not an appropriate representation of a Hardin Valley Academy Cheerleader.”

The teen immediately deleted the video, but it apparently wasn’t good enough, particularly after, she says, school officials checked out other videos she had posted to the platform.

“They called her and said she was dismissed from the team because of those videos. They said they were sexually explicit or sexually inappropriate — her motions that she was doing. They talked about her clothing,” the girl’s mom told Inside Edition.

After she was kicked off the team, Te'shauria said, “My heart just dropped. I couldn't think about anything. My mind just cleared out.”

Her mom said that she thinks her daughter was unfairly targeted because she is Black. She made a side-by-side video showing her daughter’s dance alongside two white cheerleaders doing a similar dance in daisy dukes.

“Similar moves. One of them had her butt cheeks hanging out, but these girls are still on the cheer team,” her mom said.

Te'shauria has been invited to rejoin the team after the school reviewed the matter.

