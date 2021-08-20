Tennessee Teen Kicked Off High School Cheer Squad Over TikTok Dance Video Is Invited Back to Team After Review | Inside Edition

Tennessee Teen Kicked Off High School Cheer Squad Over TikTok Dance Video Is Invited Back to Team After Review

News
By IE Staff
First Published: 6:51 AM PDT, August 20, 2021

It all started when Te'shauria Akinleye said her cheer coach messaged her, “Can you please remove the video you posted? It is not an appropriate representation of a Hardin Valley Academy Cheerleader.”

A 15-year-old Tennessee girl was kicked off her high school cheerleading squad after her TikTok dance videos were deemed inappropriate by school officials. 

It all started when Te'shauria Akinleye said her cheer coach messaged her, “Can you please remove the video you posted? It is not an appropriate representation of a Hardin Valley Academy Cheerleader.”

The teen immediately deleted the video, but it apparently wasn’t good enough, particularly after, she says, school officials checked out other videos she had posted to the platform.

“They called her and said she was dismissed from the team because of those videos. They said they were sexually explicit or sexually inappropriate — her motions that she was doing. They talked about her clothing,” the girl’s mom told Inside Edition. 

After she was kicked off the team, Te'shauria said, “My heart just dropped. I couldn't think about anything. My mind just cleared out.”

Her mom said that she thinks her daughter was unfairly targeted because she is Black. She made a side-by-side video showing her daughter’s dance alongside two white cheerleaders doing a similar dance in daisy dukes. 

“Similar moves. One of them had her butt cheeks hanging out, but these girls are still on the cheer team,” her mom said.

Te'shauria has been invited to rejoin the team after the school reviewed the matter.

Related Stories

14-Year-Old Girl With Down Syndrome Left Out of Cheerleading Squad Photo in Yearbook
Woman Says She Was Kicked Out of Gym for Wearing Stomach-Baring Sports Bra
Mom Says She Was Kicked Out of Oklahoma Six Flags for Too-Short Shorts
Young Mom Says Short Shorts Got Her Kicked Out of Oklahoma Six Flags Park News

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Mystery of Deaths of Couple, Baby and Their Dog in Sierra National Forest Still Being Probed by Investigators
Mystery of Deaths of Couple, Baby and Their Dog in Sierra National Forest Still Being Probed by Investigators
1

Mystery of Deaths of Couple, Baby and Their Dog in Sierra National Forest Still Being Probed by Investigators

Human Interest
Olympic Silver Medal Winner Auctions Medal to Pay for Baby's Heart Surgery
Olympic Silver Medal Winner Auctions Medal to Pay for Baby's Heart Surgery
2

Olympic Silver Medal Winner Auctions Medal to Pay for Baby's Heart Surgery

Sports
Cat's Meows Alert Rescue Teams to Elderly Owner Who Fell Into a 70-Foot Ravine
Cat's Meows Alert Rescue Teams to Elderly Owner Who Fell Into a 70-Foot Ravine
3

Cat's Meows Alert Rescue Teams to Elderly Owner Who Fell Into a 70-Foot Ravine

Inspirational
7-Year-Old Julissia Batties Dies of Injuries at Home Just Months After Being Allowed to Live With Mom Again
7-Year-Old Julissia Batties Dies of Injuries at Home Just Months After Being Allowed to Live With Mom Again
4

7-Year-Old Julissia Batties Dies of Injuries at Home Just Months After Being Allowed to Live With Mom Again

Crime
Missing Iowa Boy Xavior Harrelson's Mom Is Hopeful He 'Is Coming Home' as $35K Reward Is Offered in Case
Missing Iowa Boy Xavior Harrelson's Mom Is Hopeful He 'Is Coming Home' as $35K Reward Is Offered in Case
5

Missing Iowa Boy Xavior Harrelson's Mom Is Hopeful He 'Is Coming Home' as $35K Reward Is Offered in Case

Human Interest