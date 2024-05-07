A man pointed a gun and pulled the trigger inside a Pennsylvania church but the gun jammed and the pastor dove for cover.

Reverend Glenn Germany of the Jesus Dwelling Place Church in Pittsburgh was conducting a Sunday church service when a man walked up to the altar rail and pointed a gun at the pastor.

Video shows the gunman pointing the weapon as he appeared to be ready to open fire again but he was tackled by a church deacon who jumped over the rail and put the suspect in a bear hug.

The incident took place in front of the congregation and a livestream as people watched from their homes.

Rev. Glenn Germany of the Jesus Dwelling Place Church in Pittsburgh says he could not believe he was staring down the barrel of a gun.

“At the moment I was just trying to stay alive,” Germany tells Inside Edition. “It really is a miracle.”

Germany says he does not know the suspect.

“I was shocked. I’ve never seen nothing like that in my life,” Germany says.

The Reverend says he is grateful for the deacon’s swift action.

The suspect is behind bars and charged with attempted homicide. Hours before the church shooting, a relative of the suspect was found dead in his home. No charges have been filed in that case.