A Florida woman whose 10-year-old daughter allegedly shot a neighbor dead at their Orlando apartment complex agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors just days before the start of her criminal trial.

Lakrisha Isaac, 33, entered a plea of no contest on Friday to charges of manslaughter and culpable negligence by storing or leaving a loaded firearm within reach of a minor, according to court records obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

Those charges stem from the fatal shooting of Lashaun Rodgers, 41, on May 30, 2022. Police say that while arguing with Rodgers that night, Isaac handed her daughter her handbag and the minor allegedly proceeded to remove a handgun, load a bullet into the magazine and then shoot the victim in the face.

Police arrested the minor after the incident, but the State Attorney's Office declined to try the girl as an adult.

The State Attorney's Office said that Isaac will serve five years in prison followed by a probation period of three years provided she is not arrested while out on bail prior to her June 21 sentencing hearing.

FATAL SHOOTING OF LASHAUN RODGERS

Officers with the Orlando Police Department arrived to find Rodgers lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head on the night of the shooting, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

Officers performed CPR on Rodgers until paramedics arrived on the scene, at which point an ambulance rushed the victim to the hospital, according to the affidavit.

Rodgers succumbed to her injuries shortly after being admitted to the hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Rodgers' boyfriend told police that the two were "cooking outside on the grill in the rear of the building" that night to celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend, according to the affidavit,

He said that Isaac then approached Rodgers and "began an argument over a recent dispute between the two," said the affidavit.

The argument continued to escalate and then turned physical when Isaac allegedly punched Rodgers, the boyfriend told police. Rodgers' allegedly responded by punching Isaac as well, said the boyfriend.

According to the affidavit, Rodgers' boyfriend grabbed her and attempted to remove her from the situation, but "she turned around in an attempt to reengage Isaac."

This is when Isaac's 10-year-old daughter, who had been silently standing behind her mother for the duration of the argument, pointed a gun and allegedly shot Rodgers in the face, according to the affidavit.

"She shouldn't have hit my momma," the young girl yelled after loading and firing the fatal bullet, said the affidavit.

Rodgers' boyfriend told police that Isaac then took the gun from her daughter and pointed it at him. He said that he put his hands in the air and the watched as Isaac returned to her apartment with her daughter, according to the affidavit.

A second eyewitness identified in the affidavit as Ashley gave a similar account to that of Rodgers' boyfriend after watching the incident through the peephole of her apartment.

Ashley said she watched the two women arguing and then physically fighting ech other, say the affidavit. Then, Ashley said she watched Isaac's daughter start to rummage through her mother's bag as "Isaac ... squared up for a fight and a few punches were exchanged."

Momets later, Ashley said she heard a gunshot followed by some saying: "You f****g with my momma," according to the affidavit. Ashley told police that she then watched Isaac take the gun from her daughter and point it at Rodgers' boyfriend.

The affidavit said that Ashley then watched as "Isaac walked back to her residence ... and showed no remorse or care for the injury sustained by Rodgers."

LAKRISHA ISAAC INTERROGATION

Once at the police station, Isaac invoked her Miranda Rights.

Inside Edition Digital obtained video of Isaac's interrogation from the State Attorney's Office, in which she tells police, "I ain't got nothing to say to y'all, at all. Don’t talk to my baby, either. She's underage. No reason to talk to her."

Investigators said that her daughter did talk, however, providing her version of the events that transpired that evening to police

The affidavit states that Isaac's daughter told police her mother was "drunk" and said she wanted to speak "women to women" with Rodgers.

Despite being told to stay in the apartment, Isaac's daughter followed her mother and stood behind her and alongside one of her mother's friends as the argument escalated, the affidavit says.

The daughter said that she observed someone holding an unknown object that they allegedly hit her mother with, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states that the girl "believed Rodgers struck Isaac over the head with the object and cut Isaac's head."

The daughter also observed someone "hold a rock in her hand while in the argument with Isaac," according to the affidavit. Lakrisha denied having any cuts or injuries when asked by police, the affidavit alleges.

Then, the affidavit says that the daughter told police Rodgers made a threat to her and her family.

"[Isaac's daughter] heard Rodgers say she will bring her family to jump Isaac. When [Isaac's daughter] heard this, she said she became angry, due to having anger issues. [Isaac's daughter] pulled the firearm away from Isaac's friend and aimed it above Rodgers' head," says the affidavit. "[Isaac's daughter] stated she shot one time and saw Rodgers fall down."

The 10-year-old told police that at this point, Isaac's friend took the gun and fled from the scene.

LAKRISHA ISAAC CRIMINAL CHARGES

Prosecutors charged the daughter with second-degree murder. She will be tried as a juvenile and has been in a detention center for the past two years after a judge refused her request to be released with an ankle monitor shortly after her arrest.

The current status of her case is still unknown.

Isaac has been out on bond since October 2022. She had been scheduled to stand trial in August of last year before multiple delays pushed the start date of the proceedings to this May.

"This is one of the most tragic cases I have seen in my 22-year career," said State Attorney Monique Worrell said after Isaac's arrest. "This shooting is an unimaginable tragedy that defies easy solutions."

In addition to her prison sentence and probation, Isaac will also be required to attend a four-hour parenting course and undergo substance abuse evaluation and treatment, said the State Attorney's Office.

Isaac's lawyer confirmed the terms of the plea deal with Inside Edition Digital.

Her decision to accept a plea deal comes after jurors in Michigan found James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of school shooter Ethan Crumbley, guilty of involuntary manslaughter in two separate criminal trials.