Harmony Montgomery, a missing 5-year-old New Hampshire girl, is believed to have been murdered shortly after she disappeared in late 2019, authorities announced Thursday.

New “biological evidence” led investigators to the “tragic conclusion,” although the girl’s remains have not been located, Attorney General John Formella said at a press conference.



No suspects or charges were announced, and the investigation is ongoing.

Harmony’s case received national attention in late 2021, when she was reported missing by her mother two years after she was last seen. The mother did not have custody of her daughter at the time.

In January, Harmony's father, Adam Montgomery, was arrested and charged with assaulting the girl. An arrest document stated that he once boasted he had “bashed [Harmony] around this house” and “gave her a black eye.” He has not been charged in the girl’s death.

Two months ago, the Manchester apartment where the girl once lived was searched by investigators. They were reportedly seen hauling a large refrigerator and other items from the apartment, Boston 25 News reported.

The case will now shift to a homicide investigation, authorities said Thursday.

“Our commitment to bringing Harmony home has not wavered, nor will it. Bringing Harmony home will continue to be the number one priority of the Manchester Police Department,” Chief Allen Aldenberg said.

Aldenberg ended his statement by imploring anyone with information about the case to contact authorities using the dedicated tip line, (603) 203-6060.

“I maintain the stance that there are people out there in the community that have information about this investigation who have yet to come forward. Pay attention to me carefully. If you are that person, I implore you to do so now and come forward,” Aldenberg said.

