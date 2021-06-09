Did Meghan and Harry ask Queen Elizabeth if they could use her childhood nickname “Lilibet” to name their baby daughter? According to the BBC’s royal correspondent, “The Queen was not asked. The palace source is absolutely adamant — there was no permission asked, no permission granted.”

The bombshell comments contradict Meghan and Harry’s claim they sought the Queen’s blessing during a Zoom call as soon as they got home from the hospital.

That radio report clearly struck a nerve with Harry. Ninety minutes after it aired, he had his journalist friend Omid Scobie hit back with a tweet: “Had she not been supportive, they would have not used the name.”

The ex-royals reportedly might take things even further and pursue legal action against the BBC, claiming that what was said was “false and defamatory.”

The Queen has reportedly invited Prince Harry for lunch when he heads to the U.K. next month for the unveiling of a statue of his late mother, Princess Diana.

