Harry and Meghan Push Back at BBC Claim They Didn't Get Permission to Use Queen's Nickname for Their New Baby
A debate is brewing over whether or not Harry and Meghan asked the Queen for her permission to use her nickname "Lilibet" as the name of their newborn daughter.
Did Meghan and Harry ask Queen Elizabeth if they could use her childhood nickname “Lilibet” to name their baby daughter? According to the BBC’s royal correspondent, “The Queen was not asked. The palace source is absolutely adamant — there was no permission asked, no permission granted.”
The bombshell comments contradict Meghan and Harry’s claim they sought the Queen’s blessing during a Zoom call as soon as they got home from the hospital.
That radio report clearly struck a nerve with Harry. Ninety minutes after it aired, he had his journalist friend Omid Scobie hit back with a tweet: “Had she not been supportive, they would have not used the name.”
The ex-royals reportedly might take things even further and pursue legal action against the BBC, claiming that what was said was “false and defamatory.”
The Queen has reportedly invited Prince Harry for lunch when he heads to the U.K. next month for the unveiling of a statue of his late mother, Princess Diana.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Cobby the Chimpanzee, Oldest Male in Captivity, Has Died at Age 63 at the San Francisco ZooAnimals
Samuel Olson Death: Petition Drive Mounts to Charge Dad Dalton Olson in Connection With Son's DisappearanceCrime
Monica Decker, Connecticut Mom Missing for Over a Year, Found Safe and Now Recovering in Hospital, Family SaysHuman Interest
Why Are Some People Using PPP Loans to Buy Lamborghinis? The Reason May Not Be Greed Alone, Psychologist SaysCrime
Samuel Olson Case: Theresa Balboa's Bail Increased at Court Hearing, Prosecutors Say More Charges May ComeCrime