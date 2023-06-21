Has the Mystery of Lights in the Sky Seen Before Las Vegas Alien Sighting Was Reported Been Solved?
Last month, a flash in the sky in Las Vegas that was captured on video left some convinced they saw aliens at a home in the area. Now, officials can now explain part of what people saw.
Last month's mystery was set off when a fireball fell from the sky, which was captured on a police officer's body camera.
But the question remains: was it extraterrestrial and will we ever get a definitive answer?
“The officers treated this as if it was factual incident -- which they actually should do. I thought the response was excellent. You could tell from the video I saw that these people were frightened,” retired Vegas police officer Randy Sutton tells Inside Edition.
He says it's clear police do not think this was a prank or a hoax.
“I know from my sources that they didn’t detect any deception at all. From the body language that I saw that whatever they saw was real to them,” he says.
In the state of Nevada it is a felony to make a hoax 911 call to authorities. Police say they don’t consider any of the calls about this to be a hoax.
So what could have been behind the mystery?
University Of Nevada Las Vegas astrophysicist Jason Steffen says it was meteor, not a spaceship, and it probably landed in the ocean, not in a backyard in Vegas, because witnesses from Utah to California reported seeing it.
“I doubt it was aliens; that's probably not what’s going on,” he tells Inside Edition. “People see all sorts of things in their yards.”
The man who called 911 gave provided more details in a video posted on YouTube about what he saw. He said he saw a creature that “was a grey-greenish color and when I looked at it in the eyes, my body just froze.”
The man who reported the sighting posted a supposed crop circle located in his backyard, implying it could have been left by a flying saucer. Inside Edition’s drone shows the circle is still there. The circle also appears on a Google Earth map dated Dec. 20, 2022.
