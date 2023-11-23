Hawk Gawks at Traffic Camera in Minneapolis

A curious hawk was caught perched on a traffic camera in Minneapolis and was seen gawking at the lens wondering what it was looking at and perhaps catching its own reflection.

Video released by the Minneapolis Department of Transportation showed the curious hawk on the traffic camera overlooking Interstate 94 near Portland Avenue in the Twin Cities, according to CBS News.

The Minneapolis Department of Transportation posted video of the incident Tuesday and wrote on X, formally known as Twitter, “Talk About a Bird’s Eye View!”

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources later identified the bird as a red-tailed hawk in a post later on in the thread.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said a red-tailed hawk has excellent vision and can spot prey from hundreds of feet in the air, according to NBC 15.

A red-tailed hawk is commonly seen in both rural and suburban areas that have woodlands, prairies, grasslands or swamps, according to Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.