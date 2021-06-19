If you received a strange email from HBO Max that sort of resembled junk mail, you aren’t alone. Here’s what happened.

USA Today explains that on Thursday, June 17, subscribers received an email. The subject line read "Integration Test Email #1." The body of the message said, "This template is used by integration tests only.”

Shortly after, many users went to social media to crack jokes and determine what the message meant. One user wrote, "INBOX: Integration Test Email #1, an intriguing new drama from HBO Max." Another tweeted out, "Can't wait for integration test email #2. The cliff hanger from #1 is killing me."

HBO Max later admitted the mistake and the culprit behind it.

They wrote, “We mistakenly sent out an empty test email to a portion of our HBO Max mailing list this evening. We apologize for the inconvenience, and as the jokes pile in, yes, it was the intern. No, really. And we’re helping them through it.”

Subscribers were understanding, and some even shared their awkward intern stories.

One woman wrote, “Dear Intern, I was using my desktop calendar to make a monthly note of when I started my menstrual period, but after several months I realized I was making that note on a calendar I shared with all of my colleagues company wide. I was 37 years old.”

Another also shared her embarrassing story. “Dear Intern, I showed up late to my first day because I got lost,” she wrote. “Then screamed when a bug jumped at me. 14 years later, I’m still working at my agency. We’ve all been there. Validate yourself. Laugh and in a few years, tell the story. Everyone else will laugh with you!”

Even Monica Lewinsky chimed in and gave some words of encouragement. "dear intern: it gets better," she tweeted out.

And as one user perfectly put it, "We’ve all done worse buddy."

