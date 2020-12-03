Headless, Decomposing Body of Woman Found on Baltimore Street Was Also Missing Feet and Hands, Police Say

A woman's mutilated body was found on a dead-end street in Baltimore, authorities said. The unidentified corpse was missing its head, feet and hands.

Two employees of nearby business were surveying their property for a possible expansion effort when they stumbled upon the horrific sight, they said. At first, they weren't sure what they were looking at was a human body.

"We had some concerns about whether or not it was actually a body so before we called police, we said, ‘Well, listen. Do you think this is a body?’” Ron Batzri told WMAR-TV. “We tried to identify different parts of it. It was pretty mangled, and then once we made the decision we should call, we called Baltimore P.D. and they arrived maybe 10 minutes later.”

A neighbor who did not want to be identified told the station that he also had seen the same remains weeks before, but didn't think they were human. Asked what he assumed the sight was, he replied, "Maybe a dog or deer."

Homicide detectives are investigating. Baltimore, which has one of the highest murder rates in the country, was home to nearly 300 killings this year, as of November. That averages to about one slaying per day.

“It makes me happy that I go home at night and that I don’t live right here,” said Batzri, who commutes from Maryland's Montgomery County.

“I can’t imagine what it would be like to live in this neighborhood ... to see a body like that, it sort of makes you question the value of life,” he said.

