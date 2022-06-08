A Prisma Health employee has died after getting into an altercation with a patient inside a South Carolina hospital, according to WISTV.

The employee, Kevin Robinson, 40, worked at Tuomey Hospital in Sumpter, South Carolina, and passed away on May 31, after getting into a fight with a mental health patient days earlier on May 27, according to reports.

Robinson was kicked in the groin and later went into cardiac arrest and hospitalized in the ICU until he passed away, according to Sumter County Coroner Robert Baker Jr.

Baker said an autopsy was performed on June 3, but the results are pending, according to WISTV.

Cops say Robinson was kicked by Imani Cox, 27, a patient who was committed to the hospital with “mental and emotional” issues, WJHG reported.

Police said Robinson worked at the hospital as a mental health technician.

“He worked for us for 11 years and was well-loved by his team members,” the hospital said in a statement. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to our team member’s loved ones and to our Tuomey hospital family who share his loss.”

Cox was taken into custody and was charged with assault and battery-2nd degree and booked at the Sumter County Sheriff's Office Detention Center, cops said.

Cox is currently in custody at the detention center was issued a $7,500 surety bond, but had not yet posted anything.

Her case is still pending according to the Sumpter County Criminal Courts and it is unclear if she has obtained council or entered a plea. Inside Edition Digital has contacted the Sumpter County Criminal Courts for more information but has not heard back.

“Tragically, we are seeing an increase in aggression and violence across the nation, in settings such as shopping malls, airplanes, schools and healthcare facilities,” the hospital statement added. “Prisma Health has Security on hospital campuses and an active workplace violence task force that is examining how to balance compassionate care with protecting our team members, patients and visitors.”

