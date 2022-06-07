Where Is Kaitlin Armstrong? US Marshal Says Search for Fugitive Yoga Teacher Is Ongoing

Did Kaitlin Armstrong flee the country? That’s the question some are asking as investigators enter the third week spent searching for the young yoga instructor accused of murdering her love rival in Austin, Texas.

The fugitive flew to New York on May 14 after being questioned by police. There, security cameras captured her casually strolling through LaGuardia Airport, yoga mat in tow.

Now, authorities fear she may have left the country after being spotted at New Jersey's Newark International Airport four days later, on May 18, one day after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

But did Armstrong board a flight, or was it all a ruse to throw police off her trail?

“We've still been unable to locate a flight that was under the name of Kaitlin Armstrong,” Deputy U.S. Marshal Brandon Filla told Inside Edition, also noting authorities were, “Looking at video surveillance, trying to narrow down Kaitlin Armstrong amongst thousands of visitors that come in and out of that airport on a daily basis.”

The U.S. Marshals are now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to her arrest.

“Kaitlin Armstrong is always going to have to look over her shoulder,” Filla said. “The U.S. Marshal Service and other law enforcement agencies are going to continue, day in and day out, to get her direction of travel.”

But now some are criticizing law enforcement’s search for Armstrong.

“Now somehow, she has managed to slip through the fingers of the Texas rangers, the Austin police, and now security not only at LaGuardia but at Newark,” Nancy Grace said, urging the public to keep their guard up and their eyes peeled.

“Don't just think of her as a defenseless yoga teacher; this young woman was armed with a sig [firearm] and a silencer, don't underestimate her,” she said.

