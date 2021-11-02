The case of the missing Los Angeles mom who was last seen leaving her son’s football game last month has her family and friends continuing to be concerned, as those who last encountered her say she was “edgy,” the Independent reported.

Heidi Planck, 39, was last seen on October 17 when she attended her 10-year-old son's football game in Downey, according to reports. Before the game, she was filmed on her home surveillance system with her dog and friends say she was “edgy” at the football game before leaving at halftime, according to reports.

The surveillance footage was released by the LAPD.

The dog was later found wandering alone on the 28th floor of an exclusive and gated downtown L.A. apartment building, according to NBC News.

“Heidi’s family and friends are concerned for her safety,” the LAPD said in a statement.

Her ex-husband, Jim Wayne, also told ABC7 that she didn’t seem like herself at the game.

“She may have been a little bit edgy. I don’t know. I just know that was the last time we spoke to her,” said Wayne. “She’s a good mom. She’s really a good mom. She wouldn’t let a day go by without talking to her son, there’s no way.”

Wayne also spoke to "Dateline" and said that Planck didn’t show up to her son’s school on October 20 to pick him up and feared something was wrong.

He told "Dateline" that on that same day, he filed a missing persons report with the LAPD and detectives performed a wellness check at her home.

“The home was in pristine condition,” he said. “But her phone and laptops were left behind."

Wayne also expressed confusion as to why her dog would be in the apartment complex as he says she has no connection to anyone there.

Planck is 5 foot 3 inches tall, and weighs about 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have seen or have any information regarding the whereabouts of Heidi Planck, please contact the Los Angeles Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Related Stories