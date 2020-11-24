Helicopter Finds Monolith in Remote Part of Utah

Is the opening to “2001: A Space Odyssey” now a reality? A helicopter pilot in a remote part of Utah found a monolith similar to that seen in the opening scene of the classic sci-fi film.

However, this real-life monolith is estimated at between 10-feet and 12-feet high and appeared to be planted in the ground. It was made from some sort of metal, its shine in sharp contrast to the enormous red rocks which surrounded it.

After the pilot found the strange object, Utah’s highway patrol shared images of both sheep and the monolith in the area on Instagram.

“Counting big horn sheep with DWR this week. During the counts we came across this, in the middle of nowhere, buried deep in the rock. Inquiring minds want to know, what the heck is it? Anyone? 👽?” they wrote.

“That’s been about the strangest thing that I’ve come across out there in all my years of flying,” helicopter pilot Bret Hutchings told local news channel KSLTV.

He was up in the air counting the longhorn sheep in the area when he spotted the futuristic monolith.

“One of the biologists is the one who spotted it and we just happened to fly directly over the top of it,” Hutchings said. “He was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, turn around, turn around!’ And I was like, ‘What?’ And he’s like, ‘There’s this thing back there – we’ve got to go look at it!’”

The pilot does suspect it comes from an artist and not aliens.

“I’m assuming it’s some new wave artist or something or, you know, somebody that was a big '2001: A Space Odyssey' fan,” Hutchings said.

