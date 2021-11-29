Here's What Happened During MrBeast's 'Squid Game,' Where Contestants Competed Over $456,000

Competitors had the chance of a lifetime to compete in the real-life version of “Squid Game,” complete with $456,000 in reward money. YouTuber MrBeast is bringing the hit Korean-language Netflix series to his viewers, by making them compete over a massive cash prize.

The YouTuber, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, recreated the entire set from the series, complete from the numbered green sweatshirts his 456 contestants wore to kids’ games like red light, green light and tug-of-war.

And the winner, identified only as #79, ended up taking home the entire cash prize.

The rest of the contestants, of course, did not die when they lost each round. Instead, they wore a device that pops when they are eliminated.

The epic stunt ended up costing a whopping $3.5 million to produce, but with more than 112 million views in just five days, it may have been worth it.

