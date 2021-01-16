Here's Why You Should Wear 2 Face Masks

With COVID-19 cases soaring, experts warn it's time to double down — as in, time to start wearing two face masks. President-elect Joe Biden does it. Mitt Romney double masked during the Capitol insurrection. Tom Cruise also wears two masks.

“It essentially blocks between 90 and 95% of all viral particles,” infectious disease specialist Dr. Monica Gandhi told Inside Edition.

Gandhi showed us the simple steps you can take to increase your protection. She recommends putting on a cloth mask first, then a surgical mask on top.

“All of the electrostatic repulsion from here and then different fibers going different ways, you’ve just made this an N95, right here,” Gandhi said.

