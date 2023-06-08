Hero Deputies in Michigan Help Save Unresponsive 2-Year-Old Who Fell Into Pool

Heroes
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:44 AM PDT, June 8, 2023

The 2-year-old was found unresponsive after falling into a backyard pool near Detroit, Michigan.

Deputies in Michigan helped save a 2-year-old girl who was found unresponsive after falling into a pool.

The toddler, Mira, fell into a backyard swimming pool near Detroit. Her mother called 911.

Deputies Mitchell Blount and Jonathon Potocki ran inside the home and found the child unresponsive and face-down on the kitchen floor. 

Body camera footage shows Blount and Potocki flipping Mira over and patting her back to get water out of the child’s airway.

After 40 seconds, medics took over.

“We were just seconds away from where the call was at,” the hero deputies tell Inside Edition. “Right place, right time.”

Arrest Made in Case of New Hampshire Woman With Feather Tattoo Who Was Found Dead on Side of Highway
Where Is All Their Gold? Dozens of Investors In Regal Assets Say They’ve Lost Millions
New Theories Emerge About High School Baseball Star Who Disappeared After Jumping Off Boat in Bahamas
Reward for Answers in 6-Year-Old Mystery of 3 Women Found Dead in Lumberton, North Carolina, Raised to $75K
White Woman Who Shot Black Mother Through Her Front Door Arrested for Her Death
