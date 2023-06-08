Deputies in Michigan helped save a 2-year-old girl who was found unresponsive after falling into a pool.

The toddler, Mira, fell into a backyard swimming pool near Detroit. Her mother called 911.

Deputies Mitchell Blount and Jonathon Potocki ran inside the home and found the child unresponsive and face-down on the kitchen floor.

Body camera footage shows Blount and Potocki flipping Mira over and patting her back to get water out of the child’s airway.

After 40 seconds, medics took over.

“We were just seconds away from where the call was at,” the hero deputies tell Inside Edition. “Right place, right time.”

Related Stories