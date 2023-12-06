A group of heroic high school students helped save a mother and her two children Tuesday who were pinned under a car in a freak accident outside a private school in Utah.

School officials say Bridgette Ponson, an academic advisor at the school, was with her two children, Archer and Brightley, when they were accidentally hit by a driver who says she was blinded by the sun.

The little girl was able to crawl out but Bridgette and her son were pinned under the vehicle.

Students witnessed the incident and swarmed around the car and more students rushed to help.

The students lifted up the car and as they did, an adult helped get the mom and son clear. Both were rushed to the hospital.

Bridgette’s husband, Andrew, spoke with Inside Edition.

“[Bridgette] just came out of surgery and the surgery went well, as hoped for,” Andrew says.

It was the students of Layton Christian Academy, and staff member Dominique Childress who saved the family.

“I firmly believe the mother and child would not have made it if these students wouldn’t have run out there and picked up that car,” head of the school, Chris Crowder said.

Andrew had this message for the rescuers: “Thank you so much. They were monumental in my family’s life.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with Bridgette’s medical bills and lost wages, which can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-ponson-family-with-their-medical-expenses.