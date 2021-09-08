Heroic Delivery Driver Saves 2-Year-Old Boy Seen Running Through Busy Los Angeles Street | Inside Edition

Heroic Delivery Driver Saves 2-Year-Old Boy Seen Running Through Busy Los Angeles Street

Heroes
By IE Staff
First Published: 1:01 PM PDT, September 8, 2021

Gerson Taveres believes the toddler was distracted by a game tablet he was carrying before he grabbed him.

Gerson Taveres from Los Angeles is a hero now, thanks to his quick thinking.

The delivery driver had accepted one last food delivery when he saw a 2-year-old boy running on a busy street wearing just a shirt and a diaper.

The father of four says he parked his car and ran out into the street, waving his arms so other drivers would see them. “I got out of the lane the drivers don't see the boy. The boy is little, little."

Gerson believes the toddler was distracted by a game tablet he was carrying before he grabbed him.

“I got the boy in my arms,” he said. “Thank you, God.”

Los Angeles Police have located the boy’s guardians and say the Department of Child and Family Services will investigate the incident.

Igor Taveres, one of Gerson’s children, says he wouldn’t expect anything less from his hero dad.

“What makes me more proud of him,” he notes, “was how quick he acted. Fast reaction. Just the way I expect my dad to react. You know. My hero. I love this guy."

But for Gerson, he just did what he had to do.  “I'm not a hero,” he states. “God is a hero."

