Marvel Pays Tribute to Real Life Heroes in New Comic Book About Healthcare Workers

The Marvel universe is making room for some real life heroes. A new comic book series called “The Vitals: True Nurse Stories” is a tribute to frontline health care workers.

Jessi Showalter is a nurse at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh who said that her life depicted in the comic is surprisingly realistic. Like a lot of heroes, she’s humble.

“We’re just doing our jobs, something we were trained to do,” Showalter said.

Eight of Showalter’s colleagues from the Allegheny Health Network are also in the comic book. They appeared in a touching video, revealing to their children that they’re superheroes.

