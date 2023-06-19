Heroic Man Jumps Into Perilous Waters to Save Newlyweds Trapped When Houseboat Capsizes in Florida

Human Interest
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:27 PM PDT, June 19, 2023

Travis Brady tells Inside Edition that he and a friend were returning from a day of fishing when they saw the houseboat suddenly capsize.

Choppy waters and strong currents were not enough to deter a brave man who helped save the lives of three people in Florida.

It all started on Friday when inclement weather and sudden swells caused a houseboat which served as a general store to get swept out to sea.

Travis Brady tells Inside Edition that he and a friend were returning from a day of fishing when they saw the houseboat suddenly capsize.

"Those were four to five-foot waves, intense winds," says Travis. "We couldn't keep the boat steady, probably one of the worst days I've seen on the water."

Despite the conditions, the two good Samaritans immediately sprang into action.

Before the two could launch their rescue mission, however, they watched as a man jumped off his boat, swam to the houseboat, broke the windows and saved the three people trapped inside: newlyweds Chris and Sarah Bourque, and a friend of the couple.

Travis and his friend then steered their boat towards the shipwreck in hopes of getting them on board and back to safety, but the conditions were too rough to safely get the boat close to the four people.

Instead, Travis got them life jackets and trailed behind the group as they safely made their way back to shore.

Lindsay Shaw watched it all unfold from the shore.

"It was very scary," says Shaw. "It was hard to sit there and watch and not be able to help."

The houseboat and everything inside the general store is now lost forever, but the newlywed owners have launched a GoFundMe and are already over halfway to their goal of $10,000.

 

Related Stories

Boat Captain Says Orcas Ambushed His Boat Twice
New Theories After Teen Jumps Off Boat in Bahamas and Disappears
Missing Boaters and Their Dog Found Safe by Tanker Vessel

 

60-Year-Old Passenger Drowns After Tourist Boat Capsizes Near Erie CanalNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

George Orwell's '1984' Returned to Library 65 Years Late, With Note Saying It's Needed Now 'More Than Ever'
George Orwell's '1984' Returned to Library 65 Years Late, With Note Saying It's Needed Now 'More Than Ever'
1

George Orwell's '1984' Returned to Library 65 Years Late, With Note Saying It's Needed Now 'More Than Ever'

Offbeat
27-Year-Old Man Killed in Explosion from Homemade Explosive Device
27-Year-Old Man Killed in Explosion from Homemade Explosive Device
2

27-Year-Old Man Killed in Explosion from Homemade Explosive Device

Crime
Manager of Harvard Medical School's Morgue Stole and Sold Body Parts in 'Heinous' Crime Network, Feds Say
Manager of Harvard Medical School's Morgue Stole and Sold Body Parts in 'Heinous' Crime Network, Feds Say
3

Manager of Harvard Medical School's Morgue Stole and Sold Body Parts in 'Heinous' Crime Network, Feds Say

Crime
Riley Keough Wins Battle for Lisa Marie Presley Trust: Priscilla Gets $1.4M, Michael Lockwood Out as Trustee
Riley Keough Wins Battle for Lisa Marie Presley Trust: Priscilla Gets $1.4M, Michael Lockwood Out as Trustee
4

Riley Keough Wins Battle for Lisa Marie Presley Trust: Priscilla Gets $1.4M, Michael Lockwood Out as Trustee

Entertainment
What Is Juneteenth? The History of America's Holiday Marking the End of Slavery in Texas and Events to Watch
What Is Juneteenth? The History of America's Holiday Marking the End of Slavery in Texas and Events to Watch
5

What Is Juneteenth? The History of America's Holiday Marking the End of Slavery in Texas and Events to Watch

Human Interest