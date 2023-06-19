Choppy waters and strong currents were not enough to deter a brave man who helped save the lives of three people in Florida.

It all started on Friday when inclement weather and sudden swells caused a houseboat which served as a general store to get swept out to sea.

Travis Brady tells Inside Edition that he and a friend were returning from a day of fishing when they saw the houseboat suddenly capsize.

"Those were four to five-foot waves, intense winds," says Travis. "We couldn't keep the boat steady, probably one of the worst days I've seen on the water."

Despite the conditions, the two good Samaritans immediately sprang into action.

Before the two could launch their rescue mission, however, they watched as a man jumped off his boat, swam to the houseboat, broke the windows and saved the three people trapped inside: newlyweds Chris and Sarah Bourque, and a friend of the couple.

Travis and his friend then steered their boat towards the shipwreck in hopes of getting them on board and back to safety, but the conditions were too rough to safely get the boat close to the four people.

Instead, Travis got them life jackets and trailed behind the group as they safely made their way back to shore.

Lindsay Shaw watched it all unfold from the shore.

"It was very scary," says Shaw. "It was hard to sit there and watch and not be able to help."

The houseboat and everything inside the general store is now lost forever, but the newlywed owners have launched a GoFundMe and are already over halfway to their goal of $10,000.

