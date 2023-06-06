The mystery deepens into what really took the life of the high school graduate who disappeared after jumping off a tourist boat, reportedly on a dare.

Cameron Robbins, 18, was celebrating with classmates on a pirate-themed party boat in the Bahamas when he jumped into shark-infested waters.

A life preserver was tossed in the water, but he swam away from it and then vanished.

There was speculation that this shadowy image might have been a shark since the area is known for tiger sharks and other aggressive species that attack humans.

However, experts are weighing in and saying that they don't believe a shark ended the high school senior's life.

Some are now speculating that there were other factors that could have caused Cameron's death.

Brian Trascher assisted in the search for Cameron as part of United Cajun Navy, a local volunteer group that assists in search and rescue efforts.

"We didn't think it was a shark because there was no sign of distress," Trascher tells Inside Edition. "Whatever it is that seems to come near him didn't kill, didn't lunge."

Cameron was a high school baseball star in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and incredibly fit.

So if it was not a shark, what could have stopped him from reaching the life preserver that was thrown to him by passengers on the boat?

"It could have been that he was taken away by a current. There was some inclement weather hit while they were out there," a spokesperson for the United Cajun Navy tells Inside Edition.

Swim safety expert Jim Spears offers up another possible explanation.

"When he jumped into the water, he could have hit his head on the boat," Spears says. "He could have hit his head on the water, like slapping the water with his head. Either way could cause dizziness, a concussion or confusion."

Wednesday marks two weeks since the college-bound Cameron disappeared into the dark waters.

Despite the fact Cameron jumped because of a dare, a group of his fellow students say they did try to physically prevent him from jumping off the ship, but were unable to stop him.

