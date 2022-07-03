Hidden 1980s Burger King Was Untouched for Years Behind a Wall at Delaware Mall

A vintage Burger King has been discovered at a Delaware mall. Everything is perfectly preserved — the retro wall decor, wooden booths and old soda machines are straight out of the 1980s.

The restaurant opened in 1987 at the Concord Mall in Wilmington. It was the glory days, when malls were a favorite hangout for teenagers.

Thirteen years ago, the restaurant closed and was sealed off behind a wall, then forgotten as the rest of the mall was renovated around it.

One day, a curious contractor opened the locked door, and what he found totally shocked him.

Tom Dahlke, the mall’s general manager, says he’s been inundated with requests for tours.

“It brings back some memories of their childhood and their teenage years. This was a super popular place to hang out for the teenagers here in Wilmington,” Dahlke said.

Now the mall's owners are hoping someone will step in and breathe new life into the fast food relic from yesteryear.

“I had a gentleman email me yesterday expressing some interest in the space, so I’m really excited about that,” Dahlke said.

