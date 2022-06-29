Hiker in Wyoming Is Hospitalized After Being Mauled by Bear
The unnamed hiker was airlifted to a hosptial following the incident, officials said.
A hiker in Wyoming has been hospitalized after being mauled by a bear in what authorities say was a “surprise encounter,” CBS News reported.
The attack happened Monday in Meeteetse, Wyoming, and the victim was described by Wyoming Game and Fish Department as an "experienced out-of-state recreationalist,” CBS News said.
The man was hiking Monday at high elevation on Francs Peak, a 13,000-foot summit southeast of Yellowstone National Park, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said. The incident happened so fast that the hiker did not have time to use his bear spray, officials said
The hiker was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Billings, Montana, where he is receiving treatment, 9 News reported.
"We wish the individual a full and speedy recovery," Cody Regional Wildlife Supervisor Corey Class said in a statement to 9 News.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
The department is said to not be persuing the bear, NBC News reported.
