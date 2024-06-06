A missing AirPod helped Florida authorities track down a hit-and-run suspect who they said stuck a teen on his bike.

Lachlan Nicol, 15, suffered a broken nose, cheekbone and eye socket after a car crashed into him while he was riding his bike to get ice cream. The driver kept going and Nicol did not get the license plate number of the car.

Police said the driver took off without realizing that one of Nico’s Apple AirPods flew off when Nico was hit and landed inside the car.

The 15-year-old later returned to the scene of the crash to retrieve his AirPods, but he only found one. Using tracking technology, he and authorities were able to locate the other AirPod.

“I saw that it wasn’t anywhere near where I crashed,” Nicol tells Inside Edition.

Authorities found a damaged SUV at the suspect’s home. They say the missing AirPod was “lodged under a floor mat.”

Peter Swing was charged with leaving the scene of a crash causing great bodily injury.

As for Nicol, he and his family had a message they wanted to share. "Thanks, Apple,” they say.