There has been growing debate about people filming themselves working out at gyms across the United States. One woman says she got some unwanted attention when a man told her to stop recording.

TikToker Madi Webb was filming herself working out when a man came up to her.

“You look good, your form's good, it's just, I don't know why you have to make these little videos. it's kind of distracting from your workout,” he told Webb. “You get more out of it.”

Webb responded, “I'm already getting a lot out of it because I make so much money making these like little videos.”

Video of the interaction went viral, with more than 10 million views on social media.

“I was annoyed. I was just irritated,” Webb tells Inside Edition. “I think he was distracted.”

Webb is a podcaster who posts lifestyle videos.

“He came up to me to belittle me and I refused to allow that to happen. I was not rude. You can see in the video I had a huge smile on my face, I was very polite,” Webb says.

The 25-year-old has received praise for her quick-witted response.

Gyms across the country are cracking down on phone use at the gym.

Across social media, gym-goers record their workouts and post videos on different platforms.

At Los Angeles Athletic Club, an empty space is being turned into a place for content creators to film themselves working out.

“This is gonna be a space where we’re exploring more social media-friendly options,” the gym's director of programming and partnerships, Ricky Sanchez, tells Inside Edition.