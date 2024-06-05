“I was annoyed. I was just irritated,” Madi Webb tells Inside Edition.
There has been growing debate about people filming themselves working out at gyms across the United States. One woman says she got some unwanted attention when a man told her to stop recording.
TikToker Madi Webb was filming herself working out when a man came up to her.
“You look good, your form's good, it's just, I don't know why you have to make these little videos. it's kind of distracting from your workout,” he told Webb. “You get more out of it.”
Webb responded, “I'm already getting a lot out of it because I make so much money making these like little videos.”
Video of the interaction went viral, with more than 10 million views on social media.
“I was annoyed. I was just irritated,” Webb tells Inside Edition. “I think he was distracted.”
Webb is a podcaster who posts lifestyle videos.
“He came up to me to belittle me and I refused to allow that to happen. I was not rude. You can see in the video I had a huge smile on my face, I was very polite,” Webb says.
The 25-year-old has received praise for her quick-witted response.
Gyms across the country are cracking down on phone use at the gym.
Across social media, gym-goers record their workouts and post videos on different platforms.
At Los Angeles Athletic Club, an empty space is being turned into a place for content creators to film themselves working out.
“This is gonna be a space where we’re exploring more social media-friendly options,” the gym's director of programming and partnerships, Ricky Sanchez, tells Inside Edition.