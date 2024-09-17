Hitchhiking Sex Offender Kidnaps, Assaults Clemson College Student After Claiming He Needs Ride to Work: Cops

Crime
Darrell Scott Brooks
Darrell Scott Brooks (above) has a lengthy criminal record.ACSO
By CHRIS SPARGO
First Published: 9:24 AM PDT, September 17, 2024

Darrell Scott Brooks is accused of attacking a Clemson student after claiming her needed a ride to his job at the university.

A college student in South Carolina found herself in a terrifying situation after picking up a hitchhiker, according to police.

Darrell Scott Brooks, 57, asked a female student at Clemson University if she could give him a ride to work on Tuesday because his car had "broken down," according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office (ACSO).

He went on to say that he was a Clemson employee, so the student agreed to drive him to the school from her off-campus apartment complex, according to the ACSO.

Unbeknownst to the student, Brooks did not have a "broken down" car or a job with Clemson, and was a registered sex offender.

Brooks instructed the student to pull into the parking lot of a church soon after they set off and then "attacked the young woman with a folding razor blade knife, assaulting her further by attempting to pin her down," said the ACSO.

At this point the student began to scream, attracting the attention of a Good Samaritan who rushed over to see what was causing the young woman such distress, according to the ACSO.

Once she managed to escape the car, Brooks allegedly took off in the vehicle, but it was not long before he crashed the car and was arrested by deputies.

He is now charged with kidnapping, grand larceny, and assault with the intent to commit criminal sexual conduct. He is also charged with violating his probation.

Brooks has yet to enter a plea and is currently in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center.

Deputies said that no additional information will be released at this time citing the ongoing investigation.

 

