Actor Ian Ziering is the latest victim of illegal minibikers who are increasingly causing havoc on the streets of California.

The "Beverly Hills 90210" star is seen being punched and swarmed by a gang of five bikers in a video obtained by TMZ.

In the video Ziering manages to break free from most of the bikers at one point, but one of the attackers clings to his back and continues to thrash the actor.

A female biker armed with an object is also seen trying to take a swing at the actor.

Ziering is now speaking out, saying, "I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos. This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism."

The violent attack happened outside a popular shopping destination on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.

The actor says he was stuck in traffic when he was aggressively approached by one of the bikers, which led to a confrontation.

This all unfolded as his terrified 12-year-old daughter watched from inside her father's new Mercedes.

It is illegal to ride minibikes on public roads in California, but one videos on YouTube shows a gathering of approximately 300 minibikes clogging up streets in Los Angeles.

In a previous incident, minibikers ran a red light and then took over an intersection in downtown LA, bringing traffic to a halt as riders performed doughnuts in the middle of the street.

In Malibu dozens of minibikers burned rubber while performing tricks on the road as police helicopters circled above.

When cops try to cut these bikers off, they often find ways to maneuver around the police.

The motorized bikes do not have lights, signals or license plates, but can travel at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.

At least one of Ziering's attackers was a member of a group known as the 605 Minibike Gang.

That gang has posted videos of illegal rides on public roads as well as police chasing down a group if bikers, but the gang keeps on riding with no regards to the law or public safety.

The LAPD confirmed to Inside Edition that officers arrived on the scene around 3 p.m. on Sunday following reports of a fight breaking out after the group of bikers were reported to be driving recklessly through the streets.