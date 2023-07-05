On Sunday, a congregation in Houston, Texas, came together to pray away the devil after they say a “demonic” statue was found outside the Community of Faith Church in Acres Homes just a week after it was robbed, according to reports.

The church posted video on Facebook of the congregation coming together to denounce Satan and wrote, “A demonic grim reaper statue that announces satanic curses and death was found hidden at our church today, Sunday, July 2, 2023.”

“It is a direct message that the ministry here is under demonic assault and attack,” Pastor James Dixon said in the video.

The object was found in a gazebo outside of the church earlier Sunday, just a week after the church’s safe was robbed, KHOU 11 reported.

"It's disheartening. It is sad to think that people would do something like that," Bishop James Dixon told KHOU 11.

Dixon told the news outlet that it was an attack on not only the church but all believers of Christ, which is why they wanted to burn it.

"We destroyed the works of the devil," Dixon told KHOU 11. "We've never had this before. So it hurts, you know, to know that this church does so much good for so many people."

Dixon led the congregation in prayer to push away any evil spirts Sunday. Dixon had a member of the church pour what appeared to be olive oil over the statue and anoint it in the holy oil of the Holy Spirit to break the curse of any demonic spirits.

The congregation then burned the statue “back to Hell in the name of Jesus,” they said.

They posted video of the burning on Facebook.