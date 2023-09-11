A Houston school teacher lost her life over the weekend while helping her friend try to escape an abusive relationship, according to authorities.

Shantavia Reddick, 26, rushed to assist a female friend who was involved in an on-going domestic disturbance with her allegedly abusive boyfriend over the weekend, said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Reddick and her dog arrived at the location and made contact with the friend, according to Gonzalez, at which time both she and her dog were fatally shot by her friend's alleged abuser.

That man is now being identified as 28-year-old Dimitri Humphrey, according to Gonzalez.

Humphrey did not shoot his girlfriend and quickly fled the scene, said Gonzalez. The Harris County Sheriff's Office is still searching for the fugitive and a cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Reddick suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene, said Gonzalez.

She was a beloved educator who just last year had been honored as one of the "Rookie Teachers of the Year" by the Spring Independent School District.

He alma mater, Prairie View A&M University in Texas, paid tribute to her on Facebook over the weekend, writing: "We offer prayers and compassionate thoughts to the family, friends, and classmates of PVAMU alumna, Shantavia Reddick."

Gonzalez also sent his condolences to Reddick's family and said of the educator: "Reddick saved her friend’s life, giving her own."

Humphrey fled the scene in a white Jeep Wrangler, said Gonzalez, who also noted that he is "currently wanted on unrelated felony warrants and murder charges are in the process of being filed against him."

Any individual with information about Humphrey's whereabouts should call the Crime Stoppers of Houston Tip Line at 713-222-TIPS (8477), report online at crime-stoppers.org or use their mobile app called Crime Stoppers Houston.