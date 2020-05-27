How a 10-Year-Old Girl Scared Off Stranger in Her Driveway

A 10-year-old girl is being called a hero after scaring away a suspected intruder at her home in California. Authorities say her quick thinking and bravery foiled an attempted burglary.

Video shows the girl, named Lola, climbing into the passenger seat of her family's SUV parked in the driveway of her Bakersfield home. She turns on the engine to start the air conditioning, and then a man casually walks up the driveway, she says, right into the open garage.

"Hey! Get out. Get out of here," Lola can be heard telling him.

Inside Edition talked to Lola about what she was thinking when she saw the man approach.

"I thought that he might have been someone selling something or someone coming to pick something up," Lola said. "Then when he walked into my garage with no one in there I just felt he wasn't supposed to be there."

The screams were enough to scare off the suspected intruder.

"Oh I am so, so, so proud," Lola's dad told Inside Edition. "She has a lot of confidence, and I feel like that's what played a big role in that situation. It opens your eyes and shows everybody else what exactly could happen in the blink of an eye."

